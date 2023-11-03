MBHS club raises money for childhood cancer awareness

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Childhood Cancer Awareness club officers Kaiya Leibovitz, Carson Romero and Ty Davis pose with members from Smile-A-Mile.

Each year, Mountain Brook High School’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Club donates to a local childhood cancer organization as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. This year, the club donated $5,000 to Smile-A-Mile.

Club officers Kaiya Leibovitz, Carson Romero and Ty Davis coordinated the donation using funds from the 2022 powderpuff game. The 2023 powderpuff game also raised money during homecoming week in October of this year.

“I appreciate the leadership and efforts of our students and student groups to give back to those in the Birmingham community,” MBHS Principal Carrie Busby said. “I am inspired by this club’s generosity and look forward to seeing other ways our students will serve and give back throughout this school year.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.