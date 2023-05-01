MBHS principal retires after 28 years in education

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Philip Holley, the principal at Mountain Brook High School, is seen in the hall as students change classes April 3. Holley is retiring at the end of the school year after 28 years in education. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Principal Philip Holley, center, talks with students (now graduates) Jacob Arzin and Julianne Abenoja in March 2022. Prev Next

Philip Holley credits his wife for steering him into education.

He was majoring in business at Auburn University, but after taking a required biology class, his then-girlfriend (now wife, Jennifer) told him he loved talking about it so much, and she asked why he hadn’t thought about becoming a biology teacher.

Holley decided to change his major, adding two more years to his time in college, and graduated with a degree in biology. He not only taught biology for 11 years but has spent the rest of his career in education as an administrator.

In March, the Mountain Brook High School principal announced his pending retirement, with a last day of June 30, five years and one day since he began.

A 28-year journey

Having lived in Mountain Brook since the age of one, Holley himself is a product of Mountain Brook Schools.

He began his teaching journey with four-year stints teaching biology and coaching sports, including softball, boys and girls basketball and baseball, at both Erwin and Shades Valley.

When someone told him about a ninth grade biology opening at MBHS, he jumped at the chance to return home. Holley said he loved the position he held for 11 years.

When the idea of moving to administration came up, Holley said he remembers initially thinking no, because he loved teaching so much.

“I think I had gotten a letter from a former student telling me my class made him interested in science,” Holley said. “I thought, ‘If I can influence 100 kids a year [teaching biology], if I can become an administrator, I could influence thousands of kids a year.’ So I decided to go back and get my administration degree.”

Holley then moved to Riverchase Elementary, but he realized after being in the secondary education world for 19 years, elementary wasn’t where he wanted to be.

He moved to Vestavia Hills High School for a year as an assistant principal and loved it, but when the Mountain Brook job opportunity became available, it was something he could not turn down. He took the role of assistant principal and after two years became principal in 2018.

He has spent 18 of his 28 years in education in the Mountain Brook school system, the last five of them as principal.

Setting the bar high

During his time tenure at MBHS, the school has been continuously rated as the top public high school in the state of Alabama and among the top 1% of public high schools in the country.

"The first thing people notice about Philip Holley is his kindness and his love for Mountain Brook and its school system," MBS Superintendent Dr. Dicky Barlow said. "Philip’s story consists of a student, a teacher and then the principal at MBHS. His insight and understanding of all things Mountain Brook helped us grow as a community. I will always be grateful to Philip for his commitment and concern for the students, staff and the community of Mountain Brook."

Holley said his first year as principal and this school year are the only ones that have felt normal, due to the pandemic in 2020 and a long construction project at the school being completed in March.

Deciding it was the right time

“Toward the end of last summer, I began thinking about it [retirement] and talking with my family, and it became clear this is the right time,” Holley said. “I’ve been in some cool places and have gotten to work with some incredible people in my career. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

After his retirement, Holley said he is ready for whatever the next chapter in his life holds. He is still deciding whether he will want to do something outside of education or continue in education but not in an administrative role.

He said whoever takes over his position at MBHS will enter an amazing place with amazing people, a supportive community and students that are wonderful to work with.

An avid hiker, Holley said hiking the Appalachian Trail is on his bucket list. While he doesn’t have any plans to become an astronaut, he has fond memories of making it in the top 100 finalists in NASA’s educator astronaut program in 2003.

His oldest daughter, Ryann (22), is in divinity school at Samford University and is getting married in August. His son, Harrison (19), is a freshman at Auburn. Holley said he will always have the special moment of handing them their graduation diplomas. His youngest, Meg (10), is in fourth grade at Brookwood Forest Elementary.

“Overall in one word, I’ll miss the people,” Holley said. “I hope I’ve left [the school] better than I found it.”

On April 5, the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Carrie Busby to be the next principal at Mountain Brook High School. Look for a feature on her in the next issue of Village Living.