MBHS student named 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar

Sophia Li, a student at Mountain Brook High School, was one of two students chosen as a 2023 Coca-Cola Scholar and will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

Li, along with recipient Eshika Kudaravalli of Hoover High School, were recognized as two of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. As members of the 35th class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Li and Kudaravalli not only exemplify superior leadership, service, and academics –they are change agents, positively affecting others in the community. Kudaravalli and Li are two of 150 selected from 91,000-plus applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.

Less than 1/6th of 1% of applicants were chosen to receive this extremely competitive award.

Coca-Cola Scholars attended Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta April 13-16, where they were the guests of honor at the 35th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participated in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni. Collectively, the Coca Cola Scholars Foundation awarded $3.1 million in college scholarships to these outstanding young leaders.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2023 class, it will have provided more than 6,750 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $81 million in scholarships over the course of 35 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”