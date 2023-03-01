MBHS student wins Congressional App Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Sophia Li, pictured with Patton Hahn, at the November 2022 Board of Education meeting at Cherokee Bend Elementary.

Sophia Li from Mountain Brook High School was named the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 6th Congressional District. The contest provided a valuable opportunity for middle and high schoolers to develop their skills in computer coding, math, science, and related subjects by creating an original application.

Her app is titled “Hook-ED” and is a three-in-one app that aims to help students maintain a healthy work and life balance.

“I’m impressed with Sophia’s creation for the App Challenge,” Congressman Palmer said. “She has created a valuable tool for students that is user-friendly and includes education resources, an easy way to keep track of tasks, and a place for students to reflect on their day. STEM skills are increasingly important in today’s professional and academic environments, and this app indicates that Sophia will go far. She should be proud of her hard work.”

Hook-ED assists individuals, especially students, with the ability to create a healthy work and life balance. It provides easy access to a customized to-do list, academic resources for the four core subjects, and a journal to reflect on one’s day.

Li will receive a recognition certificate from Congressman Palmer and will have the chance to present her app during a coding fair in Spring 2023.

– Submitted by House Communications.