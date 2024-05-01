College-bound seniors share reflections, plans

Village Living asked five Mountain Brook High School seniors to share their feelings about graduation and their plans and hopes for the next phase of their lives.

Alice Estes

Expand Alice Estes

Q: What is one of your favorite memories about high school?

A: One is when the football team made it to the state championship in Auburn during my junior year. Near the end of the game, they started playing “Sweet Caroline” over the speakers and everybody in the whole stadium sang it together.

Q: Where are you going to college?

A: I am still deciding between Texas Christian University and Auburn University.

Q: What will you study?

A: I am currently planning on studying business, but I’m also interested in journalism or political science.

Q: What do you want to do after college?

A: I would love to work in some field involving writing — I am specifically interested in journalism. I’m also interested in possibly attending law school. My main goal is to live in a big city, preferably New York. That’s always been my dream!

Q: How do you think you will change in college?

A: I’m sure I will become much more independent. I will hopefully gain a better idea of what I want my future career to be.

Q: What are one or two activities you hope to be involved with in college?

A: I would love to join the student-run newspaper, and I am planning on rushing in the fall and being involved with a sorority.

Jackson Short

Expand Jackson Short

Q: What are you not going to miss about high school?

A: The fixed, rigid schedule that repeats every day.

Q: Where are you going to college?

A: I’m undecided right now but have narrowed my choices to Yale University and Columbia University. I want to have the intellectual challenge, as well as a community of students that supports each other and builds each other up. I also want to go somewhere new and explore a new part of the country.

Q: What will you study there?

A: I’m starting with a double major in physics and economics.

Q: What do you think you will be doing in 10 years and where will you be doing it?

A: Right now, I’m hoping to work on Wall Street in New York. That’s kind of a loose goal, but it’s an idea.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to say about going to college next year?

A: I’m super excited and I’m very grateful for the opportunities I have.

Margaret Pelekis

Expand Margaret Pelekis

Q: What is one of your favorite memories about high school?

A: Whether we were playing pickleball, looking at the stars or literally just sitting and talking, I always had the best time with my friends.

Q: Where are you going to college?

A: Auburn University.

Q: What will you study there?

A: I plan to major in either business or communications and minor in music business.

Q: What do you hope to do after college?

A: Either find a job somewhere in the music industry or public relations.

Q: What are one or two activities you hope to be involved with in college?

A: I hope to be involved in Greek life and campus ministry.

Q: What do you think you will be doing in 10 years?

A: I hope to be leading a joyful life in Christ, and to have a stable job, dependable friends and still be in touch with my close friends today.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to say about going to college next year?

A: I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better high school experience, and I’m super excited for this next step and all the new friendships I will make!

Caitlin Speake

Expand Caitlin Speake

Q: What was a unique experience that happened to you in high school?

A: One has to be when I watched my math teacher play several of my male classmates in a basketball game. The looks on everyone’s faces was incredible when our teacher began to play.

Q: Where are you going to college?

A: The University of Alabama. The university made me feel so incredibly welcome that I couldn’t imagine going anywhere else. The campus is gorgeous, the environment upbeat and the people are super friendly.

Q: What will you study there?

A: I’m planning to study psychology and Spanish, as I want to help those with language barriers get the psychological help they need and deserve.

Q: What do you want to do after college?

A: I plan to attend medical school, and from there I want to be a psychiatrist.

Q: What are one or two activities you hope to be involved with in college?

A: I really hope to be involved in more community service. Giving back has always been really important to me.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to say about going to college next year?

A: I’ve never been so excited about anything, ever. I can’t wait! Roll Tide!

Frederic Maldia

Expand Frederic Maldia

Q: What were some of your positive experiences in high school?

A: I won homecoming king (12th grade), I became part of my high school’s broadcast (10th grade) and I became the bowling captain (10th grade).

Q: What are you not going to miss about high school?

A: I will not be missing the busy work assignments. Some of my teachers think their class is the only one that exists.

Q: Where are you going to college?

A: I’ve narrowed it down to Florida State, University of Washington and Indiana University, but I would say I'm leaning towards attending Florida State.

Q: What will you study there?

A: I want to major in journalism and media production.

Q: What do you want to do after college?

A: Since I’m only young once, I would like to travel before settling down and finding a job.

Q: Do you think college is more fun or less fun than when your parents went to college?

A: I think college will be more fun than when my parents went. They didn’t have access to laptops and the internet, and connecting with friends is a whole lot easier. I can just text my buddy if he wants to play pickleball.

Q: Is there anything else you’d like to say about going to college next year?

A: While leaving high school will definitely be sad — after all, I’m leaving some people I’ve known for 12 years — I think college will be even better than high school. For the first time since middle school, I’m going to be surrounded by a ton of new people my age. I have no doubt that college will be an experience of a lifetime.