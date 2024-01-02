Ganey leads Spartan theater program

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hercules, middle, played by Sam Eagan, hands Dionysus, played by Austin Langton, his club during an in-school production of “The Frogs,” an adaptation by Spartan Theatre from the play written by Aristophanes, at Mountain Brook High School on Nov. 28.

When Jane Ganey first came to Mountain Brook High School as the new director for the Spartan Theatre in 2021, she was filled with anticipation as she thought of the impressive roster of directors who had come before her.

“I knew I had some big shoes to fill,” Ganey said.

But as she settled into her new office before the school year began, a few students from the National Honor Society, some of whom were theater students, came to welcome her.

“They said, ‘We want you to come talk to us. We want to get to know you,’” she said. “That made me feel so good, that they took the time out to come and talk to me.”

By the time of that fall’s homecoming game against Thompson High School, where Ganey had previously taught, she had already made a promotional video for the Spartan Theatre program with friend and colleague Brooke Dennis, director of the media arts program.

“They featured the video at the game, and a lot of the students and parents from Thompson were there and they were so supportive,” she said. “That night, my phone just died from getting so many phone calls and texts. That was when I thought, ‘This is where I need to be.’”

Now, almost three years later, Ganey and the Spartan Theatre students are a family, welcoming new members and changing the narrative of what it means to be part of the theater in 2024.

“When you’re that age, you’re always thinking, ‘What’s next?’” she said. “All the regrets come later. We want them to make the best memories in high school, and theater is a great way to do that.”

Ganey said theater isn’t just about acting, singing or dancing. It’s a chance to uncover previously unknown skills like artistry and screenwriting, and it provides opportunities to learn critical thinking, problem solving and communication skills.

“We all have different levels of talent and experience. Even if you have just a little itch to sing or dance, we can use that,” she said. “We’re trying to break the status quo. We want people to know that the theater is for all walks of life.”

Ganey said getting involved in theater can also open up more college opportunities. The Alabama Thespian Festival, which features workshops and shows produced by schools throughout the state, will be held in February and gives participating students access to college representatives and scholarships.

“Scholarships for the performing arts aren’t as few and far between as people think,” she said. “Right now, at the collegiate level, they need more kids involved in theater.”

Many students who got involved in theater in high school have gone on to use it in their lives, she said.

“Spartan Theatre alumni have gone on to do shows with Disney; they’re in L.A., and we have writers doing shows for Broadway,” she said. “It’s so cool to see how the theater opened the doors for all of these students.”

Mountain Brook High School offers three courses: Theatre I, which introduces the art of theater; Technical Theatre, focused on production skills like designing sets, lights, sound, costumes and makeup; and Advanced Theatre, where students apply what they’ve learned through acting, set design, choreography, directing and more.

Around 30 students are currently enrolled in the courses, with a few of them also mentoring students enrolled in theater at the junior high level. Students from the junior high class get to go straight to the advanced course when they enter high school. However, Ganey wants to emphasize that students don’t have to be enrolled in the courses to participate in performances.

“You can work at the box office, you can do PR, you can help design posters. There’s something for everyone,” she said.

What Ganey looks forward to next is the spring show. “Footloose: The Musical” will run March 14 through 17.

Ganey said her vision for Spartan Theatre is to have as many students as possible, regardless of talent or background, united together to tell a story to audiences.

“Performing can be contagious. You don’t know if you won’t like it until you’ve tried it,” she said. “We have students going out and telling the other students, ‘Try it. I think you’ll like it.’”

For more information, visit the Spartan Theatre website at sites.google.com/student.mtnbrook.k12.al.us/spartan-theatre, or contact Jane Ganey at ganeyj@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.