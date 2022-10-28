Lasater to serve as ACA president

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Drew Lasater, a Latin teacher at Mountain Brook High School, was recently elected to his second term serving as the Alabama Classical Association President.

Mountain Brook High School Latin teacher Drew Lasater was recently elected to serve as president of the Alabama Classical Association (ACA). This will be his second term serving as ACA president.

“I am eager to once again serve in this capacity,” Lasater said. “We have a great network of classical educators in this state and it’s a privilege to represent Mountain Brook and lead this group.”

The ACA is a professional organization that exists to promote, improve and extend the study and appreciation of classical languages and culture at all educational levels in the state of Alabama. Members of the ACA are teachers of Latin, Greek and classical languages and cultures, as well as anyone who shares in a love of classics and a desire to promote its study in Alabama.

The ACA holds meetings in conjunction with the Alabama World Languages Association (AWLA) at its annual conference.

Duties and responsibilities of the ACA president:

Preside at ACA business meeting held at AWLA

Attend AWLA Executive Council meetings as ACA representative

Submit a brief written annual report to AWLA about ACA events

Lead ACA Executive Council meetings (via Skype or phone)

Select and communicate with the keynote speaker for AWLA with the guidance of the rest of the ACA Executive Council

Encourage membership to present sessions at AWLA

Plan fall ACA meeting

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook City Schools.