MBHS announces National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. 1st row, left to right: Libby Turner, Virginia Averyt and Caley Record. 2nd row, left to right: Vaughn Frost, Howie Eldridge, Lilly Odom and Will Decker. 3rd row, left to right: Carson Rehder, Jackson Perkins, Nate Holden and Davis Lee.

Eleven students at Mountain Brook High School were recently named National Merit semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition that recognizes high school students for their outstanding performance on the PSAT.

According to nationalmerit.org, approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year. Around 50,000 with the highest scores qualify for recognition in the National Merit Scholarship Program. In September, around one-third of the high scorers are notified through their schools that they have qualified as either Commended Students or semifinalists and are designated on a state-representational basis. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state.

The following Mountain Brook High School students earned PSAT scores that qualified them as National Merit semifinalists and possible scholarships.

Mountain Brook High School Principal Phillip Holley said he is proud of these students for their accomplishment.

“These students have worked so hard in the classroom, and being named a National Merit semifinalist recognizes their hard work,” Holley said.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.