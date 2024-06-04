Mountain Brook High School ranks 4th in state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook High School Mountain Brook High School.

Mountain Brook High School was ranked among the top public high schools in Alabama, coming in at number four, according to 2024 rankings released on April 23 by U.S. News & World Report.

Here’s the magazine’s complete Top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery

New Century Demo High School, Huntsville

Homewood High School

Mountain Brook High School

Vestavia Hills High School

James Clemens High School, Madison

Spain Park High School, Hoover

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery

Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County

Hoover High School

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools based on college readiness; achievement on state proficiency tests; graduation rates; percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests; and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Mountain Brook, which ranked No. 306 nationally out of more than 25,000 public high schools, had 59% of students take at least one AP exam and 51% of students passed at least one AP exam, according to the magazine.The school had 81% of students deemed proficient in math, while 69% were deemed proficientin reading and 75% were deemed proficientin science.

The Mountain Brook High School student population is 94.6%, while 5.4% percent are in minority groups and 3% are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

In 2023, Mountain Brook High School was ranked in second place on the magazine’s list.