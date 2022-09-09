MBHS teacher receives 2022 Yale Educator Award

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway. John Binet is one of 48 teachers worldwide to receive this student-nominated award. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway. John Binet is one of 48 teachers worldwide to receive this student-nominated award. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School French teacher, John Binet, has been recognized by the Yale Office of Undergraduate Admissions as a recipient of the 2022 Yale Educator Award.

The Yale Educator Recognition Program recognizes outstanding educators from around the world who support and inspire their students to perform at high levels and to achieve excellence.

Of this year’s 339 nominees, 48 teachers and 29 counselors were selected to receive the award.

Matriculating students are invited to nominate high school educators, and a committee of Yale admissions officers reviews each nomination individually and designates recipients. Jane Grey Battle (2022 MBHS graduate) nominated Binet.

“To be thought about highly enough to have something like this done for me means the world to me,” Binet said. “I’ve learned that the connections you make with students are equal to, if not more important than, what you’re teaching them.”

Binet is in his 28th year teaching and 12th year at Mountain Brook High School.