Mountain Brook teacher selected as National Law Firm's 'Teacher of the Month'

Mountain Brook High School teacher, Brooke Dennis, has been selected as an Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month because of her proven commitment and dedication to the next generation.

“I have worked with Mrs. Dennis for the past 15 years that we have both been in education," said her colleague and nominator. "Brooke is a pioneer in the education world of TV and film in the state of Alabama. At our former school, she built her department from the ground up, integrating new and advanced skills in technology into her lessons. This ultimately helped create a career pathway for students in Career Technology Education helping them prepare to succeed in today's labor market.”

“Mrs Dennis continues to encourage her students not just to be the best in the classroom, but as a member of our society. She is a teacher that never settles on the successes but continues to motivate her in being the best educator for her students and community.”

“Through the Teacher of the Month campaign, our goal is to honor and highlight the dedication of educators across the United States," said Alexander Shunnarah, Founder and CEO of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. "Teachers are the building blocks for our children’s success, and my law firm is proud to support their hard work each year through this token of our appreciation.”

Over the last three years, the highly successful initiative has received thousands of nominations and honored over 80 teachers across the country.

This is the fourth year for the campaign, which celebrates five teachers each month, accepting nominations from every state and region. Selected teachers receive a $500 Visa gift card to purchase supplies and resources for their classrooms, and their headshots are featured on an Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys digital billboard.

To nominate a teacher, visit shunnarah.com/teacher-of-the-month and complete the form with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of the honor. Nominations are open and will continue monthly until May 2023 for the 2022-2023 school year.