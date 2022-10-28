Olympian pageant returns to MBHS for 56th year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Olympian Pageant. 2022 Miss Olympian winner Julianne Abenoja.

Mountain Brook High School will host its 56th annual Miss Olympian Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in the William N. Eddins Fine Arts Center.

The Miss Olympian Pageant is a student led performance and the production is a fundraiser for Mountain Brook High School.

The pageant includes performing in a group dance, participants being interviewed by a certified panel of judges, showcasing a talent of their choice, and an evening wear presentation. The winner of this year’s pageant will be crowned Miss Olympian 2023.

The winner of last year's pageant was Julianne Abenoja. This was her second year participating in Miss Olympian.

"I absolutely loved participating in the pageant, especially becoming friends with all of the younger girls," Abenoja said.

There are 18 young women on the Olympian staff, and each is given a job to help the pageant come to life.

Co-sponsors of this year’s event are Brooke Collier and Margaret Ann Denton, and pageant directors are Sophie Kampakis and Lauren Jones.

General admission tickets to this year’s pageant are $20. They will be available for purchase on Nov. 14 on the ​​MBHS website under clubs and activities> Olympian Pageant and Go Fan.

For more information, visit mtnbrook.k12.al.us/domain/971.