Six Spartans named PSAT National Merit Semifinalists

From left to right, first row: Ben Fu and Katelyn McInerney; second row: Denson Camp and Holly Brown; third row: Baynes Autrey and Anna Belle Rooney.

Six students from Mountain Brook High School were named PSAT National Merit Semifinalists this year: Ben Fu, Katelyn McInerney, Denson Camp, Holly Brown, Baynes Autry and Anna Belle Rooney. The students represent the highest-scoring entrants from each state.

MBHS principal Philip Holley said at the Sept. 17 Board of Education meeting that they are six of 217 students chosen from the state of Alabama and less than one percent of the country’s high school seniors are recognized.