Turning tassels: Mountain Brook High graduation set for May 21

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 tosses their caps during the graduation ceremony at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center.

Mountain Brook High School will honor more than 300 graduating seniors with a commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center on the campus of Samford University.

According to William Galloway, the communications and public relations specialist for Mountain Brook Schools, the school doesn’t have valedictorians or salutatorians, but instead has “honor graduates,” where the top 5% of the class is recognized and walks across the stage first.

Each graduate is given 13 tickets for family members or friends. The ceremony will also be live streamed on the Gold Channel on Spartan TV (spartantv.live) and will be available on Roku and Fire Stick. Search “Mountain Brook High” to find the channel.