MBJH tennis wins metro tournament

The Mountain Brook Junior High boys and girls tennis teams, coached by Bruce Henricks, each swept all of the events in the Metro Tennis Tournament.
Boys champions were:
- Aarya Palaniappan #1 singles
- Andrew Crane #2 singles
- Towns Lassiter #3 singles
- Doug Mills #4 singles
- Cohen Smith #5 singles
- Matthew Kilgore #6 singles
Thomas Moak, Mac Willoughby, Gray Marshall, and Jack Robison all contributed to the doubles championship.
Girls champions for the girls were:
- Virginia Puckett #1 singles
- Leila Malatesta #2 singles
- Kathleen Wilkinson #3 singles
- Caldwell Henderson #4 singles
- Charlotte Redden #5 singles
- Emma Franks #6 singles
Hill Caine, June Record, Cate Woods, AC Monk, and Emma Pounds all contributed to the doubles championship.
The boys team finished the season undefeated at 12-0 and the girls team finished undefeated at 13-0.
-Submitted by Caron Lassiter