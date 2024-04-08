MBJH tennis wins metro tournament

The Mountain Brook Junior High boys and girls tennis teams, coached by Bruce Henricks, each swept all of the events in the Metro Tennis Tournament.

Boys champions were:

Aarya Palaniappan #1 singles

Andrew Crane #2 singles

Towns Lassiter #3 singles

Doug Mills #4 singles

Cohen Smith #5 singles

Matthew Kilgore #6 singles

Thomas Moak, Mac Willoughby, Gray Marshall, and Jack Robison all contributed to the doubles championship.

Girls champions for the girls were:

Virginia Puckett #1 singles

Leila Malatesta #2 singles

Kathleen Wilkinson #3 singles

Caldwell Henderson #4 singles

Charlotte Redden #5 singles

Emma Franks #6 singles

Hill Caine, June Record, Cate Woods, AC Monk, and Emma Pounds all contributed to the doubles championship.

The boys team finished the season undefeated at 12-0 and the girls team finished undefeated at 13-0.

-Submitted by Caron Lassiter