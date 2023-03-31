MBJH principal receives Montevallo alumni award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Donald Clayton was recently honored as a Montevallo alumni.

Mountain Brook Junior High Principal Donald Clayton was recently named the recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award in Instructional Leadership from the College of Education and Human Development at Montevallo University. Clayton received his bachelor's (2001) and master's (2002) degrees from Montevallo as well as his Educational Administration Certificate in 2007.

"I have lifelong connections with Montevallo and am very grateful to receive this prestigious award," Clayton said. "This is only possible because of the great students, staff and parents we have in our school and I am thankful for the support I receive on a daily basis from them."

Clayton was named principal at the junior high in 2013 and served as the school's assistant principal for one year. Prior to Mountain Brook, he taught, coached and was an administrator in the Shelby County Schools system for 11 years.

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow also received this award from Montevallo in 2008.

"Donald has helped our school system grow to new heights through his charismatic leadership and commitment to serving those around him," Barlow said. "He certainly is worthy of this award and many others.”

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.