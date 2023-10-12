MBJH volleyball wins metro championship

× Expand MBJH 8th grade volleyball team. Photo courtesy of Caron Lassiter.

The Mountain Brook Junior High 8th Grade Volleyball team won four consecutive matches Saturday, Sept. 30 in the double elimination Metro Tournament to capture the Metro Championship.

The team was the #1 seed going into the tournament with a 13-0 league record. The Spartans defeated #3 seeded Berry in straight sets in the championship match by a score of 25-16 and 25-14.

The team's overall record for the season was 27-3.

Spartan 8th grade volleyball has won 10 metro championships in the last 15 years and finished runner-up four times and third place one time.