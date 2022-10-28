MBJH’s Lisa Lewis named geography teacher fellow

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook City Schools. Lisa Lewis, a history teacher at Mountain Brook Junior High School, was one of 50 educators recently named a Geography Teacher Fellow.

Mountain Brook Junior High history teacher, Lisa Lewis, was recently named one of 50 Geography Teacher Fellows nationwide through the American Geographical Society (AGS) Geography Teacher Initiative.

She will have the opportunity to travel to New York in November to learn with and from industry professionals relating to human geography.

The Geography Teacher Fellows Initiative brings together Teacher Fellows with thought leaders from academia, government, industry and the social sector to facilitate discussion of the major forces shaping our planet’s future.

“This is a great opportunity to find out about the commercial applications of what we do academically in the classroom,” Lewis said. “Getting to hear from people that work in industry positions that utilize the subject we teach will be special.”

This year’s Geography 2050 Symposium will examine The Future of Food to explore how geography and the use of geospatial technology will affect and transform global food systems. The Symposium will be held Nov. 17-19 at Columbia University in New York City.

“I can’t think of a better educator to receive this honor," MBJH Principal, Donald Clayton, said. "Lisa is a committed advocate of her students and the AP Human Geography course. It is definitely an honor well deserved.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook City Schools.