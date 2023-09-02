MBS continues facility improvements

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Cherokee Bend Elementary’s summer building improvements included new flooring, AC units and major renovations to the kitchen and bathrooms.

Mountain Brook Schools continued its efforts to improve all of its school facilities over the summer in preparation for the new school year.

“We’re very pleased with progress we made on all six campuses over the past two months,” MBS Facilities Director Tommy Prewitt said. “Each school received some sort of change and some projects are bigger than others. A few schools will see work on their larger projects continue into the first few months of school, but we have ensured that the renovations will not hinder student’s learning.”

The following is a rundown of what has taken place at each school:

Brookwood Forest Elementary

New luxury vinyl tile flooring in the majority of classrooms and corridors

Pre-K and Extended Day Program room received new flooring and painting

Cleaning the building’s exterior

Cherokee Bend Elementary

Renovated four bathrooms

New luxury vinyl tile flooring in the majority of classrooms and corridors

Seven new classroom AC units

Major kitchen renovation (anticipated completion: end of the first nine weeks)

Crestline Elementary

Front entry of the school under renovation. It will feature a new exterior and interior for the front office and renovated administrative offices. (anticipated completion: front office and administration in September, front exterior entrance in October)

Renovated five bathrooms

Mountain Brook Elementary

New windows

Bathroom cosmetic work

New playground equipment

Mountain Brook Junior High

Storm drain project (partner project with the city) will be completed before start of school — includes Richmar/Hillsdale intersection

Field project (partner project with city). The athletic field are projected to be available in late September and parking, tennis courts and restrooms complete by end of October

Parking lot paved

Luxury vinyl tile flooring in the previously existing three-story building and Overbrook road side of the school (hallways)

Overbrook wing: several classroom were consolidated to create a new home for the art department

New surface on the old gym floor

Minor landscaping in front of media center

Mountain Brook High School

Spartan Learning Center renovated

Concession stand and public restrooms in Spartan Stadium getting a facelift prior to football season

Temporary parking lot (practice field) restored back to a practice field and usable this fall

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.