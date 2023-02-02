MBS selects teachers of the year

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Lyndsi Kirk, a teacher at Cherokee Bend Elementary, and Bryan Rosenstiel, a teacher at Mountain Brook High School, have been selected as the 2023-24 Elementary and Secondary District Teachers of the Year by Mountain Brook Schools.

Mountain Brook Schools recently announced Lyndsi Kirk (Cherokee Bend Elementary) and Bryan Rosenstiel (Mountain Brook High School) as the 2023-24 Elementary and Secondary District Teachers of the Year. They will represent Mountain Brook Schools at the state level in the pool for the state of Alabama’s 2023-24 Teacher of the Year.

“I am thrilled for Mrs. Kirk and Mr. Rosenstiel and the incredible opportunity before them,” MBS Professional Development Specialist Holly Martin said. “Their incredible expertise, character, talent, and love for students and the profession make them excellent candidates for Alabama Teacher of the Year. We are proud to have such extraordinary educators representing our district.”

According to the state website, the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. It works in conjunction with the National Teacher of the Year Program that began in 1952.

Mountain Brook Schools selects a Teacher of the Year from each individual school then a district committee selects one representative from both the elementary and secondary levels. MBS is putting together a podcast series throughout this school year with each of the six local teachers of the year.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.