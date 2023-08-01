MBS Summer School Projects

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Construction is underway on the athletic fields and tennis courts at Mountain Brook Junior High School on July 15.

Mountain Brook Schools spent the summer making some updates. See below all of the construction projects for each school:

Brookwood Forest Elementary:

New vinyl tile flooring in the majority of classrooms and corridors

New flooring and paint for the Pre-K and Extended Day Program room

Exterior building cleaning

Cherokee Bend Elementary:

Renovated four bathrooms (project is expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year)

New vinyl tile flooring in the majority of classrooms and corridors

Seven new classroom air conditioning units (to be installed before the beginning of school)

Kitchen renovation underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the first nine weeks

Crestline Elementary:

Front entry under renovation, including a new exterior/interior of the front office and renovated administrative offices (project is expected to be completed in October)

Renovated five bathrooms

Mountain Brook Elementary:

New windows

Bathroom cosmetic work (project should be completed by the beginning of the school year)

New playground equipment (to be installed by the beginning of school)

Mountain Brook Junior High:

Storm drain project (a partnered project with the city) will be complete before the start of school and will include the Richmar/Hillsdale intersection

Field project (another joint project with the city). The athletic field is projected to be available in late September, with parking, tennis courts and restrooms complete by the end of October.

Parking lot repaved

New vinyl tile flooring installed in the hallways of the previously existing three-story and Overbrook Road side of the school

A new art department was created by consolidating several classrooms in the Overbrook wing

New surfacing on the old gym floor

Minor landscaping in front of the media center

Mountain Brook High School: