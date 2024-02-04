Mountain Brook, Altamont students rank high at Trumbauer competition

×
Photo courtesy of Jane Ganey.
Students from the Mountain Brook High School theatre program received high rankings at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre competition.
In December, Mountain Brook High School and Altamont School theater students competed at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in individual and group events.
From the Spartan Theatre program, 12 individual student performances received Excellent ratings and five individual performances received Superior ratings.
The following MBHS students were placed in the top three in their individual categories:
- 1st Place, Musical Dramatic 2017-present (Novice): Olivia Mahoney
- 2nd Place, Acting Comedic 1901-1974 (Intermediate): Josie Gagliano
- The students who received Superior ranking for their performance included:
- Acting Dramatic 1901-1974 (Novice): Lillian O’Keeffe
- Acting Comedic 2005-present (Intermediate): Camden Rhodes
- Duet Reader’s Theatre Comedic (Intermediate): Olivia Carns and Josie Gagliano
- Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present (Intermediate): Lillian O’Keeffe and Camden Rhodes
- Musical Dramatic 2017-present (Novice): Maggie Bearden
- Musical Dramatic 1980-2016 (Novice): Wiley Cooper
- Musical Dramatic 1980-2017 (Intermediate): Lily Padgett
- Duet Musical Dramatic 1975-present (Intermediate): Mari Miller and Lily Padgett
- Playwriting (Novice): Maggie Bearden
- Playwriting (Varsity): Austin Langton
- Scene Design (Novice): Caitlin Speak
- Stage Management (Novice): William Stringfellow
- Five students received Excellent rankings for their performance:
- Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 (Novice): Olivia Carns
- Musical Comedic 1980-2016 (Intermediate): Austin Langton
- Musical Dramatic 1980-2017 (Varsity): Mari Miller
- Playwriting (Novice): Maggie Bearden
- Playwriting (Varsity): Austin Langton
- From Spartan Theatre’s production of “The Frogs,” three cast members were placed on the All-Star Cast for the state (Austin Langton and Mari Miller) and the performance won an overall superior rating.
- The Altamont School’s theater program also earned top state honors in the festival. The group advanced to the state stage after earning multiple honors in district competition, including
- Best In Show for the school’s production of
- "A Chorus Line."
- The following students earned state titles:
- Best In Show, Group Acting: Jeremy Doster, Travis Franklin, Lilith Dyson and Kirstan Davie (directed by Callen Hoke)
- 1st Place, Varsity Duet, Comedic Musical Theatre: Kirstan Davie and Johnny Stumpff (directed by Reid Watson)
- 2nd Place, Solo Comedic Musical Theatre (Novice): Alie LeJeune
- 2nd Place, Duet Comedic Musical Theatre (Novice): Callen Hoke and Bea Connell
- Students who earned a Superior rating included:
- Group Musical: Katie Soong, Jeremy Doster, Bea Connell, Lilith Dyson, Callen Hoke, Parker Denson, Watts Yancey, Caitlin Cornelius, Braxton Quinney, Ali LeJeune, Lucine Carsen, Tylan Floyd, Olivia Vanlandingham, Kirstan Davie and Kaavya Karthikeyan (directed by Reid Watson)
- Solo Musical Theatre Comedic (Varsity): Lilith Dyson
- Solo Musical Theatre Dramatic (Intermediate): Kaavya Karthikeyan
- Solo Acting Dramatic 1900-1974 (Varsity): Jimmy Sears (directed by Reid Watson)
- Duet Classical Acting (Varsity): Lucine Carsen and Jeremy Doster (directed by Emma McLain)
- Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980 (Intermediate): Kaavya Karthikeyan (directed by Reid Watson)
- Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980 (Intermediate): Caitlin Cornelius
- Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980 (Varsity): Kirstan Davie
- The following students earned an Excellent rating:
- Solo Musical Theatre Pre-1980 (Varsity): Lilith Dyson
- Solo, Musical Dramatic 1980-2016 (Intermediate): Johnny Stumpff
- Duet Acting Dramatic (Novice): Ali LeJeune and Tylan Floyd (directed by Braxton Quinney)
- Duet Acting Dramatic (Novice): Sanjana Gaddamanugu and Madison Comer (directed by Gregg Weaver)
- Group Acting: Braxton Quinney, Watts Yancey, Lucine Carsen, Olivia Vanlandingham and Caitlin Cornelius (directed by Gregg Weaver)
- Group Acting: Valeria Blanco, Mitchell Hughey and Sanjana Gaddamanugu (directed by Tylan Floyd)
- Duet Acting Dramatic (Varsity): Lucine Casen and Jimmy Sears (directed by Watts Yancey)