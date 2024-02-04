Mountain Brook, Altamont students rank high at Trumbauer competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jane Ganey. Students from the Mountain Brook High School theatre program received high rankings at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre competition.

In December, Mountain Brook High School and Altamont School theater students competed at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in individual and group events.

From the Spartan Theatre program, 12 individual student performances received Excellent ratings and five individual performances received Superior ratings.

The following MBHS students were placed in the top three in their individual categories: