MBE holds new teacher orientation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carla Ward. Mountain Brook Elementary welcomed its new faculty for the 2019-20 academic year.

During the summer, Mountain Brook Elementary welcomed new teachers to MBE with a week-long orientation. The new teacher orientation is designed as an immersive introduction into what it means to work within the Mountain Brook School district.

MBE Principal Ashley McCombs explained the orientation as “one of the unique aspects that makes our district one of excellence because it creates a core purpose and brings teachers together in relationship from the very start of their career here.”

Each year during new teacher orientation, a teacher who was new to MBE the previous year is asked to provide a keynote address about his or her experience. This year, Joy Bohringer, who is starting her second year teaching first grade, spoke to the new teachers. Bohringer spoke about the importance of seeing each student as an individual and assessing their social and emotional needs, not only academic. She advised new teachers to utilize MBE’s great resources and take advantage of the professional learning opportunities afforded to them.

This year, MBE welcomes new teachers Trissy Condra (nurse), Colleen Varner (first grade), Mary Beth Fields (second grade), Gretchen Sawyer (kindergarten), Sarah Richardson (preschool), and Kiesha LeRoux (technology coordinator).

Submitted by Carla Ward.