MBE introduces newest Flag Team members

Submitted by Kitty Rogers Brown Top Row-Left-to-Right: Smith Cole, Reed Warburton, Lily Close, Harper Zanaty, Wilson Patrick. Bottom Row-Left-to-Right: Harris Burson, Mac Holley, Kate Caine, Andrew Murphree.

Each morning, the American flag is raised over Mountain Brook Elementary, and each afternoon it is lowered and respectfully stored away until the next school day. The MBE Flag Team, comprised of nine sixth grade students and headed by MBE Physical Education teacher Matthew Scott Cain, performs its duties on a daily basis. Historically, the MBE Flag Team has been made up of male students with a background in Boy Scouts. However, this year’s Flag Team includes two female students, making the 2018-19 MBE Flag Team the first in the school’s history to have both male and female students serving together, a trend MBE hopes to expand upon in future years.

Students serving on the 2018-2019 MBE Flag Team include: Harris Burson, Kate Caine, Lily Close, Smith Cole, Mac Holley, Andrew Murphree, Wilson Patrick, Reed Warburton and Harper Zanaty.

“Serving on the MBE Flag Team and having the opportunity to raise the flag each morning is an honor and a privilege. Learning how to properly care for and handle the flag has taught me a new respect for the flag and what it stands for,” said morning Flag Team member Holley. Caine, a Flag Team member who serves in the afternoon, shared, “It is exciting to be able to honor our country every day by lowering the flag in the afternoon.”

Speaking about this year’s Flag Team, Coach Cain remarked, “Each Flag Team member has gone through rigorous training on the duties of raising, lowering, caring for and honoring the American flag. Being on the Flag Team is an honor, and each student has committed to a full year of service. This service also allows the Flag Team to be a part of the Safety Patrol Team. They are visible MBE Lancer leaders for the community, student body, and faculty.”

