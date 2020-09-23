Mountain Brook Elementary installs 2020-21 PTO board

× Expand Staff photo. Mountain Brook Elementary.

Mountain Brook Elementary’s new 2020-21 PTO board is looking forward to supporting MBE this school year, during a time that poses unique challenges for schools worldwide.

Led by President Hill Weathers, this year’s officers include: Amy Moore (president-elect), Shannon Cooley (vice president of volunteers), Lindsey Druhan (vice president of technology), Bridget Drennan (vice president of fund development), Kitty Brown (vice president of communications), Sumner Rives (vice president of events), Susannah Baker (vice president-elect of events), Stephanie Brown (treasurer), Ashley Seligson (treasurer-elect), Kate Brinkley (secretary), and Mary Virginia Mandell (parliamentarian).

Already, the PTO has helped MBE prepare for reopening during a global pandemic, thanks to funds provided directly to the school through the generosity of school parents and the greater MBE community.

These funds were used for, among other things, custom facial coverings and individual water bottles for all staff, Promethean Boards and training for interactive virtual learning, additional flexible seating options to promote distancing, wall and floor markings for directing travel and spacing, extra face masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies, mobile carts to teachers changing classrooms, custom MBE floor shields for the gym and auditorium, colored cones for distancing during PE, mobile plexishield “sneeze guards” for small group work, lunch totes, professional learning for staff and social-emotional learning books to help teachers promote the message of inclusion, kindness and tolerance. MBE’s PTO is looking forward to helping the school meet any other needs that may arise this year.

Weathers said what she “loves most about MBE is that it has always been a community school. Generations of parents, administrators and teachers have worked together to grow and develop our children not only academically, but emotionally and socially as well. No matter what this school year may bring, our strong commitment to one another will not change.”

MBE parents interested in learning more about how to get involved with the MBE PTO should visit mbelancerpto.com.

Submitted by Sam Chandler, Mountain Brook Schools.