Mountain Brook High School math team finishes 2nd at tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Members of the Mountain Brook High School math team competed at the UAB Mathematical Talent Search on Oct. 29.

Fourteen members of the Mountain Brook High School math team competed at the UAB Mathematical Talent Search on Oct. 29. The ninth and 10th grade team and the 11th and 12th grade team each placed second overall at their respective grade levels.

Hill McCluney (ninth grade) placed second individually in the ninth and 10th grade level, while Tommy Daley (12th grade) placed first individually in the 11th and 12th grade level.

The ninth and 10th grade team was represented by freshmen Roscoe Bare, Hooker Cook and Hill McCluney; and by sophomore Sophia Self.

The 11th and 12th grade team was represented by juniors Thomas Bazemore, William Chambliss, Emmanuelle Lamontagne, Anna Prelipcean, Jackson Short and William Stringfellow; and by seniors Tommy Daley, Vaughn Frost, Jack Johnson and Caley Record.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.