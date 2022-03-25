Mountain Brook High School Theatre does well at Alabama Thespian Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Some of the Mountain Brook High School students who participated in the Alabama Thespian Festival at Vestavia Hills High School in February.

The 2022 Alabama Thespian Festival, which features workshops, presentations and live performances, was held at Vestavia Hills High School on Feb.18-19, and the students and faculty representing Mountain Brook High School Theatre did quite well at the competition.

The troupe’s director, faculty member Jane Ganey, was named Troupe Director of the Year.

The following are the MBHS students who were recognized:

► Amy Beth Hudson: Best Troupe Display

► Mary Margaret Stephenson: Theatre Marketing

► Playwriting Showcase: Austin Langton, Two Projections

► Best Supporting Lead in a Chapter Select: Mari Miller for Baker in A Game

► Theatre for Life Scholarship: Mary Margaret Stephenson

Austin Langton and Mary Margaret Stephenson both received superior rankings in their categories, which makes them both eligible to attend and compete at the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana this summer.

Chris Woodry also competed in the playwriting category, receiving an excellent rating for his play, “A Tall Boy.”

MBHS Theatre also competed in the Chapter Select Festival, where schools can submit a one-act play. This was the first time for MBHS's Theatre to compete with a student-directed one-act. Directed by Mary Margaret Stephenson, the performance received an excellent overall,l and Mari Miller was awarded Best Supporting Lead in a Chapter Select for the role of Baker.

Students who attended also participated in several workshops and master classes hosted by professionals from around the country.

Students were exposed to a variety of areas in the performing arts, including choreography, advocacy for the arts, advanced acting skills, period makeup techniques, puppetry and technical design.

Theatre students from MBHS also did well in the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition at Troy University in December.

The students placed MBHS Theatre placed in 5 of the 11 events in which they competed, with three of the students placing first in their categories.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools and edited by the Village Living staff.