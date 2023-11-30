Mountain Brook High theater students qualify for state competition

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools.
Mountain Brook High School theater students with one of the trophies they won at the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition in November.
Mountain Brook High School theater students participated in the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition in November, and 21 out of 27 individuals qualified for state in their respective event.
- Olivia Carns: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Novice
- Daye Christopher: Acting Dramatic 2005-present, Intermediate
- Josie Gagliano: Acting Comedic 1901-1974, Intermediate
- Lillian O’Keeffe: Acting Dramatic 1901-1974, Novice
- Camden Rhodes: Acting Comedic 2005-present, Intermediate
- Olivia Carns & Josie Gagliano: Duet Reader’s Theatre Comedic, Intermediate
- Daye Christopher & Lily Lott: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate
- Lillian O’Keeffe & Camden Rhodes: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate
- Maggie Bearden: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice
- Wiley Cooper: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Novice
- Emerson Holloway: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate
- Austin Langton: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate
- Olivia Mahoney: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice
- Mari Miller: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Varsity
- Lily Padgett: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Intermediate
- Emerson Holloway & Lily Padgett: Duet Musical Dramatic 1975-present, Intermediate
- Maggie Bearden: Playwriting, Novice
- Austin Langton: Playwriting, Varsity
- Caitlin Speak: Scene Design, Novice
- William Stringfellow: Stage Management, Novice
- Two performances received “Superior” rankings for their performance:
- Lily Lott: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Intermediate
- Maggie Bearden, Wiley Cooper & Mari Miller: Group Musical
Four performances received “Excellent” rankings:
- Miriam Barrett: Sound Design, Novice
- Miriam Barrett, Ellie Grace Farmer, Olivia Mahoney & Beth Owens: Group Acting
- Ellie Grace Farmer: Scene Design, Novice
- Beth Owens: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Intermediate
Three cast members were placed on the All Star Cast (Maggie Bearden, Sydney Clark and Camden Rhodes) and Mari Miller won Best Leading Performance in a One Act.
Additionally, “The Frogs” won Best in Show and was awarded Best Ensemble, Best Technical Production and Best Set. The performance will be representing District 6 at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in December at The University of North Alabama.
– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.