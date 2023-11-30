Mountain Brook High theater students qualify for state competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School theater students with one of the trophies they won at the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition in November.

Mountain Brook High School theater students participated in the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition in November, and 21 out of 27 individuals qualified for state in their respective event.

Olivia Carns: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Novice

Daye Christopher: Acting Dramatic 2005-present, Intermediate

Josie Gagliano: Acting Comedic 1901-1974, Intermediate

Lillian O’Keeffe: Acting Dramatic 1901-1974, Novice

Camden Rhodes: Acting Comedic 2005-present, Intermediate

Olivia Carns & Josie Gagliano: Duet Reader’s Theatre Comedic, Intermediate

Daye Christopher & Lily Lott: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate

Lillian O’Keeffe & Camden Rhodes: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate

Maggie Bearden: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice

Wiley Cooper: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Novice

Emerson Holloway: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate

Austin Langton: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate

Olivia Mahoney: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice

Mari Miller: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Varsity

Lily Padgett: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Intermediate

Emerson Holloway & Lily Padgett: Duet Musical Dramatic 1975-present, Intermediate

Maggie Bearden: Playwriting, Novice

Austin Langton: Playwriting, Varsity

Caitlin Speak: Scene Design, Novice

William Stringfellow: Stage Management, Novice

Two performances received “Superior” rankings for their performance:

Lily Lott: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Intermediate

Maggie Bearden, Wiley Cooper & Mari Miller: Group Musical

Four performances received “Excellent” rankings:

Miriam Barrett: Sound Design, Novice

Miriam Barrett, Ellie Grace Farmer, Olivia Mahoney & Beth Owens: Group Acting

Ellie Grace Farmer: Scene Design, Novice

Beth Owens: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Intermediate

Three cast members were placed on the All Star Cast (Maggie Bearden, Sydney Clark and Camden Rhodes) and Mari Miller won Best Leading Performance in a One Act.

Additionally, “The Frogs” won Best in Show and was awarded Best Ensemble, Best Technical Production and Best Set. The performance will be representing District 6 at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in December at The University of North Alabama.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.