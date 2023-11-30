Mountain Brook High theater students qualify for state competition

Mountain Brook High School theater students participated in the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition in November, and 21 out of 27 individuals qualified for state in their respective event.

  • Olivia Carns: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Novice
  • Daye Christopher: Acting Dramatic 2005-present, Intermediate
  • Josie Gagliano: Acting Comedic 1901-1974, Intermediate
  • Lillian O’Keeffe: Acting Dramatic 1901-1974, Novice
  • Camden Rhodes: Acting Comedic 2005-present, Intermediate
  • Olivia Carns & Josie Gagliano: Duet Reader’s Theatre Comedic, Intermediate
  • Daye Christopher & Lily Lott: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate
  • Lillian O’Keeffe & Camden Rhodes: Duet Acting Comedic 1975-present, Intermediate
  • Maggie Bearden: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice
  • Wiley Cooper: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Novice
  • Emerson Holloway: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate
  • Austin Langton: Musical Comedic 1980-2016, Intermediate
  • Olivia Mahoney: Musical Dramatic 2017-present, Novice
  • Mari Miller: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Varsity
  • Lily Padgett: Musical Dramatic 1980-2017, Intermediate
  • Emerson Holloway & Lily Padgett: Duet Musical Dramatic 1975-present, Intermediate 
  • Maggie Bearden: Playwriting, Novice
  • Austin Langton: Playwriting, Varsity
  • Caitlin Speak: Scene Design, Novice
  • William Stringfellow: Stage Management, Novice
  • Two performances received “Superior” rankings for their performance: 
  • Lily Lott: Musical Dramatic 1980-2016, Intermediate
  • Maggie Bearden, Wiley Cooper & Mari Miller: Group Musical 

Four performances received “Excellent” rankings:

  • Miriam Barrett: Sound Design, Novice
  • Miriam Barrett, Ellie Grace Farmer, Olivia Mahoney & Beth Owens: Group Acting
  • Ellie Grace Farmer: Scene Design, Novice
  • Beth Owens: Acting Dramatic 1975-2004, Intermediate

Three cast members were placed on the All Star Cast (Maggie Bearden, Sydney Clark and Camden Rhodes) and Mari Miller won Best Leading Performance in a One Act. 

Additionally, “The Frogs” won Best in Show and was awarded Best Ensemble, Best Technical Production and Best Set. The performance will be representing District 6 at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in December at The University of North Alabama.  

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.