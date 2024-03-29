Mountain Brook Junior High gets new sculpture

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Donald Clayton, left, and Mountain Brook Junior High art teacher Jimmy McGowan stand with a new sculture by McGowan.

Just inside the lobby doors of the newly renovated Mountain Brook Junior High School sits a hand-crafted, 45-pound bronze Spartan helmet sculpture to serve as a visual welcome for all who enter. Jimmy McGowan, one of the junior high art teachers, is the creator of the Spartan showpiece.

“The project began last April and was completed in November,” McGowan said. “The black granite base holding up the sculpture rests on top of a white oak pedestal, which was selected from Alabama Sawyer, a local company and Mountain Brook alumni.”

Nearly a year ago, McGowan and Mountain Brook Junior High Principal Donald Clayton talked about creating a piece near the school’s main entrance to serve as a central visual and welcome point. Throughout the creation process, there were four components of the sculpture, two halves of the helmet and two halves for the plume. After the bronze version was created, the two components were welded together, grinded to smooth seams and polished.

It was unveiled in late February.

“It didn’t feel real until we unveiled it,” McGowan said. “I am most pleased that all elements came together and am very grateful for everyone's positive reaction.”

“Mr. McGowan spent countless hours on the sculpture and has created something that will show his skillset and our school spirit to many future Spartans at Mountain Brook Junior High,” Clayton said.

– Submitted by Mountain Brook Schools.