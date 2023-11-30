Mountain Brook language therapists honored in Montgomery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Certified Academic Language Therapists from Mountain Brook Schools at the governor’s mansion.

During National Dyslexia Awareness Month in October, Governor Kay Ivey recognized all of Alabama’s Certified Academic Language Therapists, or CALTs, and the importance of their education work at the governor’s mansion in Montgomery.

Mountain Brook Schools is fortunate to have eight CALTs in the district, who have taken on extensive training in order to serve students and provide multisensory, structured language intervention. The school system’s CALTs are:

Claire Tynes and Kristi Moncrief (Brookwood Forest Elementary)

Reed Bowers (Cherokee Bend Elementary)

Lara Meadows and Melanie Falconer (Crestline Elementary)

Cynthia Hicks and Betsie Kennedy (Mountain Brook Elementary)

Angela Knox (Mountain Brook Junior High)

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.