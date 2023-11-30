Mountain Brook Schools recognizes 6 teachers of the year

Mountain Brook Schools have recently named their 2023-24 teachers of the year:

Brookwood Forest Elementary: Perry Wright, kindergarten

Cherokee Bend Elementary: Leah Saab, kindergarten

Crestline Elementary: Kendra Bierbrauer, fifth grade

Mountain Brook Elementary: Sarah Richardson, preschool

Mountain Brook Junior High: Craig Jelks, ninth grade social studies

Mountain Brook High School: Kelly Chaffin, special education

The Alabama Teacher of the Year program identifies exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians and other certified educators from across the state.

“These six individuals have been chosen by their colleagues and students to represent their school and do so daily,” MBS professional development specialist Holly Martin said. “This is done through hard work and deep passion for students, colleagues and the teaching profession.”

All six teachers will now complete the Alabama Teacher of the Year application, and in December, one elementary and one secondary teacher will be chosen to represent Mountain Brook Schools at the state level. If selected as the Alabama Teacher of the Year, they will serve as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession during the 2024-25 school year.

– Photos courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.