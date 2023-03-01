Mountain Brook students compete in spelling bee

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. From left: Emelia White from Mountain Brook Junior High School, Campbell Eason from Brookwood Forest, Crosby Long from Cherokee Bend, Bo Stallcup from Crestline Elementary and Owen Ward from Mountain Brook Elementary.

Five students from across the Mountain Brook school district competed in the annual district Spelling Bee in January. Mountain Brook Elementary’s Owen Ward came away as the winner in the 13th round spelling “benefited” as his championship word.

Cherokee Bend’s Crosby Long finished in second place. Other contestants included Bo Stallcup (Crestline Elementary), Campbell Eason (Brookwood Forest Elementary), and Emelia White (Mountain Brook Junior High).

“We’re very proud of each of these contestants and the way they represented not only themselves but also their school,” District Spelling Bee Coordinator Lanie Kent said.

Each individual won their respective school’s Spelling Bee during the fall semester to earn a spot in the district bee.

The 2023 Spelling Bee pronouncer was Dr. Lisa Beckham and judges were Dr. Susan Cole, Cory Morris and Rachel Weingartner.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.