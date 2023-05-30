New assistant principal named for MBHS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whit McGhee, Vestavia Hills City Schools. Eric Hollis has been named an assistant principal at Mountain Brook High School.

Eric Hollis was named as an assistant principal at Mountain Brook High School last month.

Hollis, who has 12 years of experience in education, will join Carrie Busby (incoming principal) and Lars Porter (assistant principal) on the school’s administrative team this summer.

“I am excited to be at Mountain Brook High School and cultivate relationships with all those in the school community,” Hollis said.“Mountain Brook is one of the best school systems in this part of the country and I’m eager to work alongside Carrie and Lars and learn from them in helping to lead the school.”

Busby said Hollis possesses natural leadership qualities and will be a great fit in the Mountain Brook school system.

“Eric has a strong background in facilities management, code of conduct implementation, school safety, and he is highly respected by students and colleagues,” Busby said. “His proven experience will be a tremendous asset on our campus. He has a great rapport with many of our faculty members and we can’t wait for him to be here.”

Originally from Sulligent, Alabama, Hollis graduated from Samford University in 2005, where he played baseball and earned his bachelor’s degree in biology/general sciences.

After a six-year career with the Chicago White Sox organization as a player and coach, Hollis went into education, where he spent nine years as a teacher and coach at Hoover before earning his master’s of education degree in educational leadership and administration from UAB. He has served as an assistant principal for three years two at Gardendale High School and one at Vestavia Hills High School.

Eric and his wife, Natalie, have four children: Addie Jo and a set of triplets, Ellie, Dalton and Gracie Kate.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.