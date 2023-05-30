New MBHS band director announced

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. New MBHS Director of Bands James Rogers.

Mountain Brook High School recently announced James Rogers as its new director of bands.

Rogers takes over for Jason Smith, who retired on May 1 after a 27-year career in music education.

“We are so thankful to Jason and his commitment to our students over the past seven years and wish him nothing but the best in his much-deserved retirement,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “We are equally as excited to have James assume leadership of our high school's band program and know he will continue to grow the organization and inspire our talented young students.”

Rogers just completed his 11th year of leading young musicians and has directed the Mountain Brook Junior High band program since 2017, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for music education.

He is dedicated to continuing the proud tradition of excellence that the Mountain Brook High School band has established.

“This band, its members and the community mean so incredibly much to me and my family,” Rogers said. “It has been a dream to get to work with my two best friends these past six years, and I am so excited to take the foundation that we have built to new heights.”

Incoming Mountain Brook High School Principal Carrie Busby expressed her enthusiasm for Rogers’s new role.

“Under James’s associate direction, the MBS bands have flourished,” Busby said. “Our program size has grown every year, competition scores have increased, and students have developed under his associate leadership. As a Mountain Brook High School band alumni and graduate, James Rogers is proud to fulfill his dream of serving as MBHS band director. We are excited about the future of our band program.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.