PHOTOS: MBHS Graduation

2023MBHSGRAD28
2023MBHSGRAD28
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD16
2023MBHSGRAD16
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD33
2023MBHSGRAD33
The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 tosses their caps
2023MBHSGRAD23
2023MBHSGRAD23
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD22
2023MBHSGRAD22
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD29
2023MBHSGRAD29
Principal Philip Holley introduces the newest graduates of Mountain Brook High School
2023MBHSGRAD20
2023MBHSGRAD20
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD1
2023MBHSGRAD1
The Mountain Brook High School Band performs
2023MBHSGRAD6
2023MBHSGRAD6
Diplomas wait for their recipients
2023MBHSGRAD14
2023MBHSGRAD14
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD7
2023MBHSGRAD7
Members of the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education
2023MBHSGRAD2
2023MBHSGRAD2
The Mountain Brook High School Band performs
2023MBHSGRAD3
2023MBHSGRAD3
The Mountain Brook High School Band performs
2023MBHSGRAD21
2023MBHSGRAD21
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD17
2023MBHSGRAD17
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD4
2023MBHSGRAD4
Vaughn Robert Frost leads the 2023 class
2023MBHSGRAD15
2023MBHSGRAD15
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD8
2023MBHSGRAD8
Retiring Mountain Brook High School principal Philip Holley presides over the graduation of his final senior class
2023MBHSGRAD9
2023MBHSGRAD9
Moira Dowling speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD12
2023MBHSGRAD12
Sophia Li Vaughn Robert Frost speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD13
2023MBHSGRAD13
The Mountain Brook High School Chamber Chior performs
2023MBHSGRAD5
2023MBHSGRAD5
Mountain Brook School System Superintendent Dicky Barlow
2023MBHSGRAD10
2023MBHSGRAD10
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD25
2023MBHSGRAD25
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD26
2023MBHSGRAD26
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD11
2023MBHSGRAD11
Vaughn Robert Frost speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD24
2023MBHSGRAD24
Principal Philip Holley hands out diplomas
2023MBHSGRAD30
2023MBHSGRAD30
Mountain Brook High School Choir President Maddie Hazelrig leads the graduating glass in the alma
2023MBHSGRAD32
2023MBHSGRAD32
The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD31
2023MBHSGRAD31
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD27
2023MBHSGRAD27
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
2023MBHSGRAD19
2023MBHSGRAD19
Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023
Mountain Brook High School awarded 326 diplomas to the Spartans Class of 2023 Thursday, May 18 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.