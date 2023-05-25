PHOTOS: MBHS Graduation

2023MBHSGRAD28

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD16

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD33

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 tosses their caps during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD23

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD22

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD29

Principal Philip Holley introduces the newest graduates of Mountain Brook High School during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD20

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD1

The Mountain Brook High School Band performs during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD6

Diplomas wait for their recipients during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD14

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD7

Members of the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD2

The Mountain Brook High School Band performs during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD3

The Mountain Brook High School Band performs during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD21

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD17

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD4

Vaughn Robert Frost leads the 2023 class during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD15

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD8

Retiring Mountain Brook High School principal Philip Holley presides over the graduation of his final senior class during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD9

Moira Dowling speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD12

Sophia Li Vaughn Robert Frost speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD13

The Mountain Brook High School Chamber Chior performs during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD5

Mountain Brook School System Superintendent Dicky Barlow during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD10

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD25

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD26

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD11

Vaughn Robert Frost speaks to the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD24

Principal Philip Holley hands out diplomas during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD30

Mountain Brook High School Choir President Maddie Hazelrig leads the graduating glass in the alma during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD32

The Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD31

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD27

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

2023MBHSGRAD19

Members of the Mountain Brook High School Class of 2023 during the 2023 Mountain Brook High School Graduation at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University on May 18th, 2023. Mountain Brook High School honored 326 graduates. Photo by Richard Force.

Mountain Brook High School awarded 326 diplomas to the Spartans Class of 2023 Thursday, May 18 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center. 