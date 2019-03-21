Highlands raises more than $5 million for capital campaign

× Expand Photo courtesy of Janey Diuguid Renderings of the Highlands School.

Highlands School (Highlands) announced it successfully completed its 60th anniversary capital campaign — raising more than $5 million.

The funds, which were contributed by more than 350 donors, support the construction of Highlands’ new Student Life Center, renovation of all 23 existing classrooms, expansion of the Highlands Family Center program and development of a new playground. The campaign also boasts 100 percent participation from Highlands’ Board of Trustees, Campaign Steering Committee and faculty and staff.

“This investment from our donors shows a collective confidence not only in the mission of Highlands School, but also in the greater Birmingham community,” Ms. Vasil told the Highlands community March 20. “The skills, confidence and inspiration that will be cultivated by the transformed Highlands campus will reverberate throughout the broader community now and for years to come.”

The campaign’s priorities include a new Student Life Center consisting of four flexible classrooms, a dining hall with a full-service kitchen and family-style seating, a new gymnasium and outdoor learning areas. While the Student Life Center is the showpiece of the campaign, the project will update the entire Highlands campus to better facilitate 21st-century learning. Renovations will be made to all 23 existing classrooms with focus on new flooring, lighting, furniture, equipment and technology. With the campus reorganization, space also will be made available for the expansion of the Highlands’ Family Center program, serving young learners from 6 weeks to 3 years old. Partners in the campus transformation project include Architecture Works, Brasfield & Gorrie and MeTEOR.

“As a Highlands parent and alumnus, I am proud of and amazed by the support that this campaign has received,” said Danny Markstein, campaign co-chair. “Highlands’ students come from 18 different zip codes in the Birmingham community, so the investment in this campaign is truly an investment in the future of Birmingham.”

The “60 more years to…” campaign is the largest fundraising campaign in the school’s 60-year history, receiving support from individuals, businesses and organizations including the Altec/Styslinger Foundation, BRAWCO Inc., Brasfield & Gorrie, the Dunn-French Foundation, EBSCO Industries, ServisFirst, the Herbert and Peggy Stockham Family Foundation, the Hillcrest Foundation, the Hugh Kaul Foundation, the J. Michael Bodnar Foundation, Marx Bros Inc., Oakworth Capital Bank, The Warren Family Foundation and The Joy and Bill Harbert Foundation.

Submitted by Janey Diuguid