Highlands students place at math tournament

On Jan. 26, students from Highlands third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade participated in the Perennial Math tournament in Sylacauga.

Third grade-

Ishaan Jain – second place individual

Ishaan Jain, Jackson Shah, Aadi Raval, Anna Elise Mrug, and Andie Linton – first place team

Fourth grade-

Katie Xie – first place individual (perfect score!)

Katie Xie, Emerson Coleman, Adam Vars, Sedgie Edmondson and Andrew French – second place team

Fifth grade-

Nausicaa Chu – third place individual

Nausicaa Chu, Milan Mehra, Taia Arsenian and Zoe Eveland – second place team

Some of the parents also participated in a parent test and one of our teams tied for first place.

Perennial Math was created by Dr. Sylvia Dean, a gifted specialist and administrator for 26 years in Huntsville, Alabama. Dr. Dean created Perennial Math to offer students more venues to showcase their talents and to help teachers develop math skills in their classroom.

