× Expand Submitted by Julie Beckwith Amrita Lakhanpal.

Amrita Lakhanpal, a senior at The Altamont School, was selected as a 2019 National Honorable Mention (NHM) recipient of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations in Computing.

NCWIT received more than 4,300 applications for this award. Amrita was one of only 400 NHM recipients nationally, and one of only 3 NHM recipients in the state of Alabama.

Learn more at aspirations.org.

Submitted by Julie Beckwith