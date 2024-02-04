Registration open for 2024-25 school year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Cherokee Bend Elementary School.

Kindergarten and new student registration is now open for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

To complete the registration process, visit the Mountain Brook Schools website at mtnbrook.k12.al.us/Page/25576 and follow the steps provided.

Parents registering their children for kindergarten are asked to attend registration at their local school from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Feb. 7: Brookwood Forest Elementary

Feb. 13: Cherokee Bend Elementary

Feb. 21: Mountain Brook Elementary

Feb. 28: Crestline Elementary

All kindergarten students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024.

Documents required for enrollment:

Proof of residency: All pages of a signed warranty deed or lease agreement. Lease agreements will need to list all occupants in the home (including children). Proof of residency is not required for families who currently have students attending school in the district.

A copy of a current utility bill (not required for families who currently have students enrolled in MBS).

If applicable, a custody agreement or court-appointed guardian documentation in cases of parent separation, divorce, foster or other arrangements.

The child's Social Security card (voluntary)

A birth certificate or other proof of age

Copy of parent or guardian’s driver’s license

Most current Certificate of Immunization (Original Form) even if your child is not yet five years old.

For all other new students, the following documents to the Mountain Brook Board of Education at 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary. For any questions regarding the documents listed below, call 205-871-4608 or email mbsregistration@mtnbrook.k12.al.us.

Returning student registration will be sent via email to parents at the beginning of February.