Spartan Stadium adds exciting features

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Mountain Brook’s new video board at a game between Mountain Brook and Huffman on Sept. 10 at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

The gameday and fan experience at Spartan Stadium is being taken to the next level with new additions this fall. The headline features are a Daktronics video board and the addition of a multicolor light show to the LED light system that was put in place last year.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education funded the video board that costs nearly $400,000 and will be reimbursed by the sponsorships sold from advertisements within five years.

The video board will be displayed on the school side of the stadium and be fully visible from the bleachers.

The dimensions and features are as follows:

► Entire structure: 36.4 feet high by 46.8 feet wide

► Arched truss with backlit channel lettering above the screen: 6 feet high by 46.8 inches wide

► Video display: 26.4 feet high by 46.8 feet wide

► Eight sponsor panels below the video display 4 feet high by 48.8 inches wide

► Sound system: 3 feet high by 8 feet wide (will rest on the top of the existing ivy wall next to the video board)

The video board was up and running for the varsity football game versus Huffman on Sept. 10.

The LED lights were put in place for last football season. They replaced the original stadium lights that had been in place for over 50 years. This year, the multicolor feature was added to create an environment similar to Bryant-Denny Stadium and Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Green and gold (or any color combination for that matter) can flash across the stadium after a first down, touchdown, or any special situation.

“The lights add to the excitement, and Friday nights at MBHS will be something that everyone will want to be a part of,” MBHS Principal Philip Holley said.

Both the video board and light features can be used for any event in Spartan Stadium at any time of the year.

“We are excited that our video board project has come to fruition through the generosity and backing of the Board of Education,” Athletic Director Benny Eaves said. “The video board will provide a wide range of opportunities for our student-athletes, teams, and general student population. It will greatly affect the game-day atmosphere and experience for all in attendance.”

Eaves said that after the BOE payback phase is complete, the video board will generate funds for the high school general fund and save money for future athletic venue video board purchases.

There are four levels of video board sponsorships, with the top-level Tip of the Spear sponsorships directly benefiting all MBHS sports.

The remaining three sponsorship levels — Shields Up, Edge of the Sword and Spartan — will benefit the sports designated by the sponsor.

“The Spartan Athletic Foundation has been phenomenal in helping recruit and secure our eight Tip of the Spear sponsors as well most of the lower three-level sponsorships,” Eaves said. “They have been crucial in the fundraising process.”

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.