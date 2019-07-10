Students complete Alabama Governor’s School

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Governor’s School. Alabama Governor’s School keynote speaker Ensign Morgan Whetstone (left) with AGS founder and chairman Carolyn Satterfield and AGS students Alison Gaston (Mountain Brook High School) and Josh Hynds (Homewood High School).

Students from several area high schools were selected to participate in the Alabama Governor’s School this summer.

At opening ceremonies for the program, the Alabama Governor’s School Class of 2019 heard from keynote speaker Ensign Morgan Whetstone, AGS Class of 2014, graduate of Spain Park High School with honors and 2019 Dean’s list graduate from the USNA.

Morgan, a four-year Navy Varsity Lightweight Team Rower, suggested paralleling the crew with life lessons. “Try something completely new, learn from others while learning about yourself, be mentally strong, learn to push past your limits, do it for the guys in front and behind you. Develop the mindset of working as a team and be a leader inspiring others, as you work hard everyday. We all come from different parts of the state, but we come to AGS to work together toward something bigger than ourselves,” he said.

At the corporate/student dinner hosted by David Donaldson, senior advisor to the chairman and CEO of Vulcan Materials Company, the students had a unique opportunity to hear from Birmingham corporate leaders whose companies cover the state.

"Indeed our nationally recognized program annually offers scholarly students from some 60 high schools covering some 28 counties the opportunity to blossom. They meet their peers, excellent faculty in a college setting and make lifetime friendships. Our hope is that they will see what their state has to offer and return with their advanced degrees to improve it,” said Carolyn Satterfield, AGS founder and chairman.

Alison Gaston of Mountain Brook High School was among the selected students for this year’s program. For over 30 years, Alabama Governor’s School has selected academically excellent rising high school seniors for a two-week program in learning, leadership and service. The program includes classes and field trips covering law, medicine, business, science, broadcasting, physics, the environment, leadership, creating the AGS magazine and video, competitive team events and others. An outreach of Samford University and generous corporate and individual donors, the program is free except for an admission fee.

Submitted by Alabama Governor’s School.