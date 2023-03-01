Teachers of year named for Mountain Brook Schools

× Expand From top left (clockwise): Anna Carlisle (Counselor), Bryan Rosenstiel (AP Chemistry & Engineering Teacher), Debbie Holder (First grade), Debbie Stump (Biology), Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach), Lyndsi Kirk (Literacy coach)

Mountain Brook Schools has named the six Teachers of the Year representing each school in the MBS district.

The purpose of the Alabama Teacher of the Year program is to commend and honor excellence in education by identifying exceptional teachers, counselors, librarians, or other certified educators at the local, district, and state levels.

“These six individuals have been chosen by their colleagues and students to represent their school and do so daily,” MBS Professional Development Specialist Holly Martin said. “This is done through hard work and deep passion for students, colleagues, and the teaching profession.”

This year’s teachers of the year are:

► Brookwood Forest Elementary – Tanishia Sims, second grade: “Ms. Sims helps to facilitate a classroom environment rich in relationships; students feel valued and capable. Support staff who work alongside her value how she communicates with them to ultimately help her students learn and grow. She is a lifelong learner and seeks ways to grow in her own practice.” (From a BWF colleague)

► Cherokee Bend Elementary – Lyndsi Kirk, literacy coach: “Mrs. Kirk knows that the expertise of her colleagues helps to make her and her students better, so she consults every person involved in a student’s learning to make sure she is doing everything she can to meet the individual needs of each and every student.” (From a CBS colleague)

► Crestline Elementary – Debbie Holder, first grade: “Debbie is an amazing teacher, colleague, and advocate for her 1st graders. She pushes her students to their potential and beyond with her in-depth knowledge of each individual child in her classroom. Her heart goes beyond her students and onto her colleagues as she shares her ideas and strengths with others.” (From a Crestline colleague)

► Mountain Brook Elementary – Anna Carlisle, counselor: “Anna leads from the heart every day. She is a vital part of our MBE family and the greater part of the Mtn. Brook community as the head school counselor.” (From a colleague at MBE).

She was also described as “detail-oriented, knowledgeable, approachable, trusted, and a good communicator” by multiple people.

► Mountain Brook Junior High – Debbie Stump, biology : “Mrs. Stump is the most supportive teacher I have ever met. She will do anything and go out of her way to help her students. It is impossible to leave her classroom in a bad mood.” (From a MBJH student)

► Mountain Brook High School – Bryan Rosenstiel, AP Chemistry and Engineering: “Bryan pours his heart and soul into his students every day and is always seeking out ways to improve his teaching,” said Philip Holley, MBHS Principal. “He truly cares about his student’s success both in and out of the classroom. In fact, you can often find Bryan at numerous events supporting not just his students, but all of the students at Mountain Brook High School. I cannot think of a better person to represent Mountain Brook High School and everything we value.”

In December, Kirk and Rosenstiel were chosen to represent Mountain Brook Schools at the state level. If selected as the Alabama Teacher of the Year, they will serve as a full-time ambassador for the teaching profession during the 2023-24 school year.

– Submitted by William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools.