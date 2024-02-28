Two Altamont seniors named National Merit Finalists

× Expand Altamont School seniors Riley Pierce and Claudia Williams. Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt.

Altamont School seniors Riley Pierce and Claudia Williams are Finalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program. The pair will learn in March if they are among the 7,140 selected to receive National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

The students earned the Finalist distinction on the strength of scholarship applications that detailed their academic records, school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards. They also were endorsed by school officials, wrote essays and earned SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their performance.

-Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School