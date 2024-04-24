U.S. News & World Report ranks MBHS fourth in state

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Mountain Brook High School Graduation Mountain Brook High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2019 on Thursday at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center.

Mountain Brook High School was ranked among the top 11 public high schools in Alabama, coming in at number three, according to 2024 rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Here’s the magazine’s complete Top 11 public high schools in Alabama:

Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, Montgomery New Century Demo High School, Huntsville Homewood High School Mountain Brook High School Vestavia Hills High School James Clemens High School, Madison Spain Park High School, Hoover Hewitt-Trussville High School Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School, Montgomery Oak Mountain High School, Shelby County Hoover High School

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools based on college readiness, achievement on state proficiency tests, graduation rates, percentage of students taking and passing Advanced Placement tests, and performance of Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Mountain Brook, which ranked No. 306 nationally out of more than 25,000 public high schools, had 59% of students take at least one AP exam and 51% of students passed at least one AP exam, according to the magazine. 81% of Mountain Brook students were deemed proficient in math, while 69% were deemed proficient in reading and 75% were deemed proficient in science.

94.6% of Mountain Brook students are white, while 5.4% percent are in minority groups, and three percent are economically disadvantaged, according to the magazine.

See more about Mountain Brook High School’s ranking here, and more on all Alabama schools here.