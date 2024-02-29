Undefeated Altamont boys win basketball area

× Expand The Altamont boys basketball team. Photo courtesy of Sean Flynt.

The Altamont Boys Varsity Basketball Team is the AHSAA 2A Area 8 champion, undefeated in area play for the first time in a decade. Led by Coach Richard Ford, the Knights sealed their area season with a 61-46 victory vs. Cornerstone High School in the championship game at home in Altamont’s Patton Gym.

In addition to the team honor, senior Robert Flynn was named tournament MVP. Senior Ryan Vance and freshman Greyson Horton earned all-tournament honors. The Knights were then runner-up in the AHSAA Regional tournament.

--Submitted by Sean Flynt, The Altamont School