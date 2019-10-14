8th-grade team wins Metro

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bruce Henricks. The Mountain Brook Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team won the Metro Championship in October.

The Mountain Brook Junior High eighth-grade volleyball team capped off a great season by claiming the Metro Championship over the weekend of Oct. 4-5 at Thompson Middle School. The team defeated Liberty Park on Friday followed by straight-set victories over Oak Mountain and Thompson to get to the finals.

In the championship, the Spartans played an excellent Thompson team again, after the Warriors came through the losers bracket to reach the finals. The Spartans lost the first set 24-26 before winning the next two sets, 25-17 and 15-12, to capture the championship.

The team finished the season with an 11-0 Metro record and 27-1 overall record. All-tournament players were Amelia Edgeworth and Alice Garzon, while Hannah Parant was chosen tournament MVP. Parant and Lucy Ritter were named All-Metro for their performance throughout the entire season.

The eighth-grade Spartans have won seven of the last 12 Metro Championships and finished runner-up the other five years.

Players on the team included Edgeworth, Garzon, Parant, Ava Gillis, Bentley Brewer, Catie Grey Devening, Elizabeth Faulkner, Frances Pilleteri, Harper Lee, Lula Byars, Mimi Dorough, Paige Parant, Rachel White and Susan Ritter. The team was coached by Bruce Henricks.

Submitted by Bruce Henricks.