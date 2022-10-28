A golden opportunity: Greer Golden establishes herself with Samford volleyball

× Expand Photo courtesy of Samford Athletics. Samford’s Kayla Keshock (9) and Samford’s Greer Golden (14) jump to block the ball at the net in a match against UAB on Sept. 4 at Bartow Arena.

Greer Golden is making the most of an opportunity she never thought she would have.

The Mountain Brook native has long been one of the most talented volleyball players in Alabama, bursting onto the scene as a freshman and leading the Mountain Brook High School program to three state championships over the course of her career.

But for years, she struggled with whether to pursue the sport in college, or to just “go to Alabama or Auburn and be in a sorority.”

It looks as if she made the right call, though, because she is currently a key force on the Samford University volleyball team, having established herself as a starting middle blocker from the season’s outset.

“She struck us as a kid that had potential,” Samford head coach Keylor Chan said.

That potential has panned out so far, as Golden had started the Bulldogs’ first 21 matches through mid-October, registering over 100 kills and 50 blocks.

Golden was hesitant to commit to the recruiting process throughout high school, knowing the amount of time and energy it required. She valued her time to engage in other school and social events and acknowledges that long-range planning is not her forte.

“Looking two years into the future, that’s just not how I am,” she said.

But entering her senior year at Mountain Brook, an event that had become routine for her set Golden on her current trajectory. The Spartans always take part in the high school team camp at Samford over the summer, but this one struck Golden differently.

“I don’t know why I had never thought about Samford,” Golden said. “I never imagined in a million years that I would go so close to home.”

Golden remembers the vibes she got from observing the Samford volleyball team at that time, and she was impressed by the team’s joy and unity.

Fortunately for both sides, an open roster spot allowed room for Golden in Samford’s 2022 signing class. She called it a blessing given the way things have worked out.

Plenty of development had to happen in Golden’s game in order to work her way into Samford’s rotation, and even more so to be a starting middle blocker.

“Greer came on campus and we told her what our vision was, and I’ll give her a lot of credit. She wanted to tackle the opportunity and challenge we presented her,” Chan said. “Even though she’s starting as a freshman, she started at the very bottom of our pyramid and worked her way up very quickly to where she is now. She’s a pretty tough kid and she’s a competitor.”

Chan noted that Golden still has plenty of technical things to learn, as well as continuing to get more comfortable in Samford’s system. But he is bullish on her potential over the rest of the season and the next few years.

“She’s got the physical tools, she has the right mindset, she understands how to work. We try not to predict outcomes or project a ceiling for a kid, we just know it’s high,” he said.

Golden and Chan credited Mountain Brook coach Mattie Gardner, who played for Chan at Samford, for helping connect player and school.

Samford took a chance on Golden, and she’s making sure that pays off so far.

“I’m fortunate for that, because I’ve met a lot of great people,” Greer said.