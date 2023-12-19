All-Over the Mountain flag football team named

×
Photo courtesy of Scott Butler
The 2023 All-Over the Mountain flag football team.
Coaches from many of the local high school girls flag football teams put together an All-Over the Mountain team, recognizing the top players in the area on outstanding seasons.
Vestavia Hills was the top team in the area, as the Rebels finished as the state runner-up in the Class 6A-7A division.
Flag football has been offered the last three years as an emerging sport in the state. It will become fully sanctioned by the Alabama High School Athletic Association next fall, meaning a championship program will be in place and state titles recognized at the end of the season.
1st team
- McKenzie Stribling, Hoover
- Taylor Kindred, Hoover
- Mallory Ogle, John Carroll
- Emily Stricklin, Spain Park
- Zyian Heligar, Spain Park
- Chenell Hunter, Spain Park
- Christiana Belcher, Vestavia Hills
- Layne Turner, Vestavia Hills
- River Riley, Vestavia Hills
- Emily Spooner, Vestavia Hills
- Julia Rose, Vestavia Hills
- Lindsay Green, Vestavia Hills
2nd team
- Reece Unnoppet, Helena
- Liesel Kellen, Homewood
- Sadie Busbee, Homewood
- Bella Paradise, Hoover
- Hadley Williams, Hoover
- Cecilia Jehu, John Carroll
- Eliza Jehu, John Carroll
- Anna Grace Fuller, John Carroll
- Emily Williams, John Carroll
- Ella Holt, Oak Mountain
- Rory Payton, Spain Park
- Holland Warren, Vestavia Hills
Honorable mention
- Edison Williams, Homewood
- Ky’ara Walker, Homewood
- Meghan Donahue, Mountain Brook
- Samantha Bennett, Oak Mountain
- Irene Kihara, Spain Park