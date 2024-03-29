All-South Metro Basketball: Ty Davis named Player of Year

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) shoots a layup in the first half of a boys Class 6A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Feb. 28. × 2 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Maddie Walter (15) dribbles the ball downcourt after a rebound in a game against Vestavia Hills at Spartan Arena December 2023. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong. Mountain Brook’s Carson Romero (0) drives to the basket guarded by Buckhorn’s Joshua Wilkerson (4) in the first half of the boys Class 6A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. × 4 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s John Carwie (22) shoots a 3-pointer in the second half of the boys Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Feb. 16. × 5 of 5 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) shoots a layup guarded by Vestavia Hills’ Olivia Hunsberger (3) in a game at Spartan Arena in December 2023. Prev Next

The 2023-24 high school basketball season has been completed, which means it’s time to recognize those with standout seasons on the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro basketball team.

Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis and Hewitt-Trussville’s Jordan Hunter are Players of the Year, as each capped off incredible careers. Both were coached by their parents and led their teams to state runner-up finishes this year.

Homewood’s Tim Shepler is the boys Coach of the Year, after leading Homewood back to the regional final for the first time since 2016. Tonya Hunter and Krystle Johnson met up in the Class 7A girls state championship game and both share Coach of the Year honors due to their stellar leadership.

BOYS AWARDS

Player of the Year: Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Coach of the Year: Tim Shepler, Homewood

GIRLS AWARDS

Player of the Year: Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

Coaches of the Year: Krystle Johnson, Hoover, and Tonya Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville

BOYS: 1ST TEAM

Salim London, Hoover: One of the top guards in the state, averaging 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4 assists for the state champs.

DeWayne Brown, Hoover: Nearly averaged a double-double, with 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Avery Futch, Chelsea: Helped the Hornets to regionals by averaging 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook: Capped off a brilliant career with 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest for the state runner-up.

Drew Mears, Briarwood: Led the area in scoring, with 23.6 points per game this season.

BOYS: 2ND TEAM

Jackson Weaver, Vestavia Hills: Went for 13 points per game for the Rebels.

Korbin Long, Spain Park: Led the Jags with 14 points and 4 rebounds and assists per game.

Devon McKinnon, Clay-Chalkville: Surpassed 1,000 career points and drained 75 3-pointers.

Victor Odiari, Clay-Chalkville: Won area tournament MVP for a strong Cougars squad.

Reid Stodghill, Hewitt-Trussville: Accepted a preferred walk-on offer to Alabama and eclipsed 1,000 points and 500 rebounds for his career.

BOYS: 3RD TEAM

Jarett Fairley, Hoover: Went for 14 points per game for the state champion Bucs.

Adam Barksdale, Vestavia Hills: One of the Rebels’ top options, scoring 12.3 points per game.

TJ Lamar, Spain Park: A solid physical presence, averaging 13 points and nearly 7 rebounds a game.

David Stone, Homewood: The only double-digit scorer for a balanced Patriots team.

Grey Williams, Oak Mountain: Averaged 12.5 points per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Seneca Robinson, Hoover; Gavin Collett, Chelsea; Aiden Owens, Chelsea; Christen Whetstone, Chelsea; Ben Evans, Vestavia Hills; Carson Romero, Mountain Brook; John Carwie, Mountain Brook; Jack Bakken, Mountain Brook; KJ Kirk, Clay-Chalkville; Kaleb Carson, Homewood; Aden Malpass, John Carroll; Braylon Bernard, John Carroll; Kevin Jasinski, Oak Mountain; Emanuel Johnson, Oak Mountain

GIRLS: 1ST TEAM

Haley Trotter, Chelsea: One of two players in the area to average a double-double, with 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Jordan Hunter, Hewitt-Trussville: The Auburn signee helped the Lady Huskies to a state runner-up finish, going for 19.9 points per game.

Sarah Gordon, Vestavia Hills: Led the area in scoring, with 20.3 points per game.

Khloe Ford, Hoover: Burst onto the scene as a sophomore, finishing with 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the four-time state champs.

Kameron Sanders, Clay-Chalkville: Led the Lady Cougars with 12.3 points a game.

GIRLS: 2ND TEAM

Emma Kerley, Briarwood: Has become one of the most versatile players in the area, going for 11.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Jill Gaylard, Vestavia Hills: All-around solid point guard, posting nearly 10 points per game as well.

Brooklyn Phillips, Clay-Chalkville: One of the top 3-point shooters in the area, making 72 of them.

Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain: Averaged a double-double in her final

season.

Maddie Walter, Mountain Brook: Went for 10 points and 8 rebounds a game.

GIRLS: 3RD TEAM

Caroline Brown, Chelsea: The versatile forward averaged nearly 10 points per game.

Ryleigh Martin, Hewitt-Trussville: Had plenty of flashes in her freshman season, including a 27-point outing late in the season.

Kayla Warren, Homewood: Led a balanced team, with 9.8 points a game.

Kaitlyn Gipson, Hoover: Surpassed 1,000 career points for the state champs.

Ann Tatum Baker, Briarwood: The fourth-leading scorer in the area, with 13.4 points per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Emily Williams, John Carroll; Sadie Schwallie, Chelsea; Olivia Pryor, Chelsea; Mallory Ogle, John Carroll; Ashlyn Howard, Hewitt-Trussville; Ellis McCool, Homewood; Ava Robinson, Homewood; Mira McCool, Homewood; Savannah McDonald, Homewood; Lane Crowe, Homewood; Laine Litton, Homewood; Grayson Hudgens, Vestavia Hills; Ariana Peagler, Hoover; Aaliyah Blanchard, Hoover; Layla Cannon, Hoover; Kamryn Lee, Hoover; Kamoriah Gaines, Clay-Chalkville; Ava Leonard, Spain Park; Tori Flournoy, Spain Park; Teagan Huey, Spain Park; Caroline Kester, Oak Mountain; Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook; Libby Geisler, Mountain Brook; Sarah Passink, Mountain Brook; Mary Beth Dicen, Briarwood