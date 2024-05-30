All-South Metro Softball: 4 Spartans named to team

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Claire Robinett (2) leads off second base in a game against Chelsea at Mountain Brook High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Mountain Brook’s Marrison Kearse (21) pitches in a game against Woodlawn at Mountain Brook High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook’s Edith Kaplan (25) during a game against Homewood on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Mountain Brook High School. Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook’s Annie Gregory (22) pitches in a game against Homewood on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Mountain Brook High School. Photo courtesy of William Galloway, Mountain Brook Schools. Prev Next

The 2024 Starnes Media All-South Metro Softball Team recognizes the top players in the area for their efforts throughout the high school softball season.

Hewitt-Trussville won its fourth state championship over the last six years, outlasting Daphne in a thrilling title game. Sara Phillips capped off her career in style, as the star pitcher threw nine shutout innings in that game and was masterful all season. She wins Player of the Year, the third year in a row that a Husky has earned the title.

Taylor Burt of the Huskies is the Coach of the Year and Tait Davidson of Vestavia Hills is the Pitcher of the Year, each for the second consecutive season. Spain Park’s Maggie Daniel is the Hitter of the Year after another terrific season behind the plate for the Jags.

Player of the Year: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville

Hitter of the Year: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park

Pitcher of the Year: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills

Coach of the Year: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville

1ST TEAM

Pitcher: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville; went 16-2 in the circle, posting a 1.35 earned run average with 175 strikeouts.

Pitcher: Tait Davidson, Vestavia Hills: posted a 15-8 record with a 1.32 earned run average, with 217 strikeouts in another strong season.

Pitcher: Olivia Christian, Hoover; led the area with 21 wins, putting forth a 1.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts.

Catcher: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park; one of the most feared hitters in the area, hitting 14 home runs and getting on base at a .613 clip.

First base: Corey Goguts, Hewitt-Trussville; burst onto the scene with a .462 average, 10 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

Second base: Lucy Spisto, Vestavia Hills; hit .385 with 31 stolen bases.

Third base: Alea Rye, Oak Mountain; drove in 37 runs in her senior campaign.

Shortstop: Bella Foran, Hoover; a first-teamer for the third straight year, hitting .400 with 52 RBIs.

Infield: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville; capped off her career with 43 RBIs for the state champs.

Infield: Charlee Bennett, Spain Park; hit seven home runs, stole 30 bases and got on base at a .583 clip.

Outfield: Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain; the catalyst for the offense, hitting .405 with 49 hits.

Outfield: Hannah Christian, Hoover; had a phenomenal senior year, hitting .500 with 77 hits and 41 RBIs.

Outfield: Ki Davis, Hoover; hit .413 with 62 hits and 29 stolen bases.

Designated hitter: Sydney Carroll, Chelsea; one of the top power hitters in the area, finishing with 11 homers.

Designated hitter: Meredith Kellum, Briarwood; hit .485 with 10 homers.

Utility: Zaylen Tucker, Hewitt-Trussville; a strong season at the plate and in the circle, swiping 36 bases and winning 10 games.

Utility: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll; hit .418 and pitched for the Cavs.

2ND TEAM

Pitcher: Kaitlyn Raines, Hoover; had a 14-6 record with a 1.34 ERA and 148 strikeouts.

Pitcher: Ella Ussery, Spain Park; won 11 games and struck out 145 batters.

Pitcher: Kate Hicks, Hewitt-Trussville; won eight games in her final season.

Catcher: Anna DuBose, Oak Mountain; hit .423 and knocked in 28 runs.

First base: Emma Stearns, Mountain Brook; drove in 30 runs in the middle of the order.

Second base: Baylor McCluney, Chelsea; hit over .300 as a senior.

Third base: Teagan Huey, Spain Park; drove in 30 runs and walked 23 times.

Shortstop: Madeline Epperson, Chelsea; finished her final season with a .406 OBP.

Infield: Marrison Kearse, Mountain Brook; hit .362 with 26 RBIs in a versatile role.

Infield: Chaney Peters, Hewitt-Trussville; drove in 33 runs.

Outfield: Reagan Rape, Mountain Brook; knocked in 33 runs and stole 35 bases.

Outfield: Sheridan Andrews, Oak Mountain; hit nearly .400, hit four homers and stole 20 bases as a sophomore.

Outfield: Claire Robinett, Mountain Brook; an on-base machine (.530 OBP) and stolen base threat (29 steals).

Designated hitter: Emily Williams, John Carroll; hit seven home runs with a .543 OBP.

Designated hitter: AhKeela Honeycutt, Hewitt-Trussville; hit seven homers and had the walk-off hit at state

Utility: Katie Hopson, Chelsea; sparked the Hornets with a .374 average and 28 RBIs.

Utility: Mia Gonzalez, Homewood; the Patriots’ most versatile player, collecting 45 RBIs and pitching well.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitcher: Reagan Stewart, Spain Park; Kelsey Crain, Oak Mountain; Sophia Williams, Oak Mountain; Annie Gregory, Mountain Brook; Grace Pilgrim, Homewood; Alaysha Crews, Chelsea; Jaley Young, Spain Park.

Catcher: AT Goldman, Mountain Brook; Lindsey Westhoven, Hoover.

Infield: Edith Kaplan, Mountain Brook; Mollie Hanson, Hoover; Kloeanne Smith, Homewood; Claire Purkey, Chelsea; Emma Parmley, Chelsea; Caroline Brown, Chelsea; Carolyn Graham, Oak Mountain.

Outfield: Bella Williams, Oak Mountain; Caroline Charles, Spain Park; Tatum Lasseter, Spain Park; Lexie Kelly, Hewitt-Trussville; Madison Letson, Homewood.

Designated hitter: Allie Whitaker, Spain Park; Makaila Hope, Hewitt-Trussville.

Starnes Media covers 10 schools across its six publications. The team is put together by the sports department in consultation with coaches.